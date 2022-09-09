5 tips to manage your sugar levels

If we want to live healthy then eating healthy, balanced meals is of utmost importance to get all nutrients from food and keep the disease away. Every year National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to 7 to create awareness about nutrition and its health benefits. This year’s theme for nutrition week is ‘Celebrate the World of Flavours’ but that doesn’t mean we overdo these flavours. Last week, we were discussing about diabetes and few tips with regards to managing sugar levels. Let’s learn few more in today’s article.

Fibre

We all have seen that fibre helps in improving overall gut health, works on controlling constipation etc. But do you know that fibre helps in keeping our sugar levels in check? Fibre doesn’t get digested and absorbed by our body (used by our gut micro-biome for fermentation). This helps in the slow release of blood sugar levels. However fibre should be consumed in limited quantities because larger quantities of fibre can cause gut irritation and make you feel bloated or gassy. Eat a cup of salad or cooked veggies with every meal to manage sugar levels.

Jamun vinegar

Not many have heard about this mighty ingredient which helps in improving sugar levels naturally. Jamun vinegar helps us manage sugar levels by converting sugar and starches into energy for our body. One can mix a tsp to a tbsp of jamun vinegar in a glass of water and have it 30 minutes before a meal for a month to manage sugar levels of that particular meal. But this doesn’t mean you can eat everything, jamun vinegar will help you keep your sugar in check. However, you have to look at eating healthy to stabilise your sugar levels daily.

Fruits

I always get this query from my clients: Are fruits good for me? Should I avoid them to control my sugar levels? And I tell them that it’s about balancing your meal properly to manage the sugar. One serving of fruits taken with nuts and seeds will provide you with antioxidants and an alkaline dose. But overdoing fruits will lead to spike in your sugars because when you have more fruits, you may suffer from fructose malabsorption which can lead to gut issues and increase blood glucose levels.

Intermittent Fasting

Fasting helps in giving rest to your entire digestive system and body and that’s how it has worked best on managing sugar levels. One needs to be mindful and check if it’s suiting them or not because for few, fasting can lead to hypoglycemia. Use it as a powerful tool for lowering blood sugar levels, but mindfully.

Stress

We know that stress is the biggest reason for everyone to develop any issues or disease. With chronic stress and emotional issues, our cortisol levels starts increasing which leads to excess adrenaline production. This, in turn, activates the sympathetic nervous system and blood sugar levels stay high in this situation. Try meditation, deep breathing, hobbies, spending time with family or friends or nature etc to divert the mind and manage stress. Use your body’s intelligence and work on preventing or delaying diabetes and manage your sugar levels with these lifestyle changes.