It’s no hidden secret that Yoga has multiple benefits. And though it is popularly practised to enrich the mind and body, Yoga is also beneficial for the skin. Mansi Gulati, Yoga Expert at Tata Sky Fitness, educates us more about facial yoga, which is designed to tone muscles of the jaw, mouth, forehead, around the eyes and neck. “It is a natural therapy and prevents early onset of wrinkle formation that is common with a stressful lifestyle. It also helps in fat reduction on the face to avoid plumpness and double chin. Facial yoga requires constant and consistent exercise to show results,” says Mansi. Let us look at the three exercises recommended by Mansi.

Puppet Face – Nose Labial lines

Sit comfortably and look straight

Place your index fingers at the end of nose folds, put pressure upwards using index fingers, breath slowly and simultaneously open your mouth and smile

Benefits:

Smoothens and tightens the Nose labial fold line area of the face with the exercise

Builds muscle fibre in the cheek area and this, in turn, tends to lift the Nose Labial fold lines giving it a youthful and smooth appearance.

'OVAL' Pose – Get Rid of Laugh Lines

Make the Oval face with your mouth by stretching out the area below your nose

Benefits:

Prevents wrinkles for people of young age and minimizes the effect of the elderly

It Improves blood circulation around your eyes and mouth and helps to sharpen your jawline

Note: It is also called an Anti-ageing pose which immediately releases tension and allows you to feel tightness

‘V’ Pose - Gives you youthful eyes

Place both the index and middle fingers at the end of both the eyebrows respectively

Apply pressure downwards using both the fingers and look upwards

Benefits:

Regular exercise removes/reduces wrinkles

Helps in enhancing concentration

Good for migraine and eyesight

Quick tips for instant rejuvenation/relaxation of facial muscles

Squeeze your face and hold it for 10 seconds, while breathing normally. It makes you more mindful and aware of facial muscles, so you can relax them no matter how tensed your face is. You can repeat it a few times to completely relieve the stress from your facial muscles.