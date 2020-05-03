At a time when the world is amidst a lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, personalities from different walks of life are coming together to conduct a virtual yoga wellness festival- Being Yoga, India’s first virtual wellness festival powered by Ira Yoga Wellness and supported by the Ministry of Culture to be held on May 3, 2020.

Being Yoga is a virtual, live and interactive event, giving seekers a chance to connect with each other, the audience and their favourite thinkers in the spirituality and wellness arena. While we have spiritual stalwarts, we also have YouTube influencers with a large virtual following in the health and wellness space.

From doctors and spiritual gurus to yoga practitioners and leading names from various others spheres, the festival will see the participation of names who will talk about the importance of wellness, philosophy and relevance in our lives during these challenging times.

Some very renowned names from different industries will be joining in and will be speaking about the importance of yoga. The name includes Lobsang Sangay, Radhanath Swami, Rahul Bose, BK Shivani, Sadhvi Bhagwati, Ira Trivedi, Kamlesh Patel / Daaji, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mahesh Bhupati, Mukesh Bansal, Simon Borg Olivier, Rebekah Blank.

Get the event schedule and catch the live sessions on beingyogafestival.org