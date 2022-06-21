International Day of Yoga: Exploring the mind-body connection

In the list of practices that can help improve mental well-being and quieten the mind, Yoga remains at the top for its effectiveness and therapeutic nature. On International Day of Yoga, Anjani Chadha speaks to a few individuals from Delhi-NCR who have been able to restore their mind-body balance through this ancient spiritual practice.

Discovering peace and harmony

I was a loud person, and would get angry easily. From the time I started practising Yoga, I have become a peaceful person. I’ve been doing Yoga for six years. When I look back, I do not recognise the person I was once. I used to be impatient and restless; that has changed. Now, I have become extremely comfortable with myself.

—Shipra Goel (28), Yoga trainer, Rohini