A 24-year-old Bengaluru resident, who arrived in Goa to attend participate in the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival, died after feeling uneasy near the event venue, police said on Monday. After this, the total number of deaths at the EDM festival venue has gone up to three.

According to reports, Sandip Kotta complained of "extreme uneasiness" on Sunday at the festival venue, a senior police official said. "An ambulance was called at the venue and he was rushed to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town where he died minutes after admission," he added.

On the first day of the event, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed while standing in a line outside the festival venue. Reportedly, they were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

As per reports, the Congress on Sunday claimed drug overdose could be the reason for the death of two tourists from Andhra Pradesh and also demanded that permission for the annual EDM festival be revoked. Goa police, however, said no case of drug use or sale has been detected at the festival venue.