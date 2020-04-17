Sanitise the kitchen cloth every day by soaking it in boiling water mixed with a soap solution. This will get rid of grease and microorganisms.

Avoid wiping washed utensils and try air drying as much as possible.

Avoid a large collection of food waste trimmings in your kitchen area.

Kitchen sponges and scrubs are a haven for bacteria. Wash them well with a soap solution at the end of the day and leave to airdry overnight.

Disinfect the sink daily by scrubbing it with used lemon skins or vinegar.

Though time consuming, rigorous weekly cleaning of the fridge is essential. Pull out the shelves and compartments to wash with warm water and soap.Wipe the interior with a mixture of water and vinegar. Repeat the same with the exterior, particularly the handle.

(Contributed by ITC Grand Chola)