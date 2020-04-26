Shebna Sekar has always been an animal lover. But the 23-year-old who runs a preschool in Neelankarai did not expect her #21daysofHunger campaign to raise INR 10,000 within the first 24 hours of her announcement on Instagram.

And it wasn't long before city-based influencers and models like Pradaini Surva caught on and started sharing her post on their IG stories - in an effort to get as many people as possible to contribute and share a little love for starving strays.

With the feeding handled by over 50 volunteers from Cloud Nine Kennels, the donations, we are told, are routed towards the purchase of 80 kgs of rice and 20 kgs of meat each day. "And it isn't just dogs that we feed, but cats, cows and pigs as well," Shebna shares. With the lockdown extended till May 3 and the numbers of animals roaming the streets without any food only increasing - the campaign (despite the name #21daysofHunger) continues to raise funds.





Volunteers do not go out in groups, so as to follow the safety precautions of social distancing. Each volunteer is assigned a particular area and distributes both food and water bowls.

Contact Shebna Sekar via Instagram to contribute.