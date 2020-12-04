How soon is too soon to put up your Christmas tree? That’s the question for the week. Our social media timelines were flooded with trees going up, in a very timely fashion, on December 1, accompanied by Christmas-themed baking and carols. Any chance to put this year behind us, and salvage the little that’s left of 2020. Right on cue, Express Avenue set the ball rolling with the Holly Jolly Chistmas carnival, happening all month long. Everything from circus-style acts to musical performances and shopping, to ensure that everyone stays in the festive spirit.

Minnie Menon and Rajeev Krishnan at Terroir's virtual wine tasting event





This week also saw Terroir the Wine Club conducting their first virtual wine tasting event. A virtual wine tasting? How does that work, is what you’re probably wondering. I’ll get to that in a moment. Curated by ITC Grand Chola and Fratelli Vineyards, the event showcased their premium red wine — Sette. In true modern post-COVID fashion, hampers of two Peshawari dinners and a personalized bottle of Sette wine were delivered to the doorstep of the participants by hotel staff wearing PPE gear. So while the session was online, the actual wine tasting and food pairing was accomplished in real-time at people’s homes. And reminding us just how connected we are all in the digital age, the co-promoter and director of Fratelli, Alessio Secci presented from Tuscany, while the star sommeliers of Grand Chola guided the participants through the food and wine pairing. An excited Minnie Menon, president of Terroir said “This was a huge first. The wonderful home-delivered hampers made everyone feel like Christmas had already arrived.”



While the ‘social scene’ is nowhere close to what it used to be, it’s interesting to see Chennai’s popular faces navigating the new normal. One category, in particular, is the fashion bloggers and Instagrammers, who with the lack of events to attend and showcase, are finding new ways to present their sartorial offerings. I love the creativity with which some of my favourite Insta personalities have showcased their homes, with their gardens, terraces and even roads outside their houses, making for great backdrops. Inspired by them, and armed with a killer outfit and a professional photographer, I took to my terrace for a quick photoshoot. With the sun in my eyes and the wind whipping my hair in all directions, I was soon wondering ‘how do they make it look so easy?’ I suppose practice makes perfect?