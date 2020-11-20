We try to salvage what’s left of 2020 as we look hopefully to the New Year that’s just around the corner. Diwali saw some truly commendable efforts with everyone doing their best to bring on the festive cheer, while being responsible and staying safe. As I was saying earlier, no big Diwali bashes, just small intimate gatherings and of course lots of great food. I’ll admit, I definitely did justice on that front. Conversations included comparing notes on the lockdown, speculations on the vaccine for the ‘big C’ and moaning about all those Indian clothes in our closets that we didn’t get the chance to wear this season.

Paloma and Paul looking their festive best





And right on cue, we’re moving from Diwali into wedding season, with couples getting just a little bit bolder and widening their guest lists. Nothing too crazy but a good enough number. While we’ve already received many ‘Zoom links’ to virtual weddings, there’s nothing like being there in person for the celebrations and tearing it up on the dance floor. Plus, I don’t think anyone will complain about having to get ‘dressed up’ for the next little while. Everyone seems to be jumping at the chance to put their ‘game face’ on and step out.

Indian squash player Anaka Alakamony ties the knot with Varun Kumar Karuppannan​



This week saw the wedding of Arjuna Awardee and Indian squash player Anaka Alakamony to Varun Kumar Karuppannan, which took place in the presence of the Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani and Pon Radhakrishnan, along with several other well-known faces from politics and the film fraternity. Friends and family put their best-dressed foot forward as they wished the couple a lifetime of happiness. The bride looked stunning over multiple events, serving up some seriously beautiful traditional looks.

Singer Nithyashree performing at the wedding





It also looks like the city will be pretty quiet for New Year’s with most everyone making travel plans for NYE 2021. The more exotic faraway locations have been replaced by closer options, with one set headed to the beach, and the other to the hills. I haven’t firmed up my plans just yet, but a few good friends and a chill evening sounds great to me.