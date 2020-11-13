I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a disappointing end to all the cricket madness, for us Chennai fans. Not a sliver of yellow to be seen anywhere near the finals, and our arch-rivals taking the cup yet again. We half-heartedly watched the proceedings on Tuesday and consoled each other about how we would do better next year. And that wasn’t the only thing on TV that had our attention this week, with the US Presidential elections, giving us loads to discuss and producing some seriously hilarious memes as well.

Suhasini at the launch of Art Café





On the events side, this week’s agenda included a vintage car rally to create awareness on refugee welfare. The rally was flagged off by German Consul General Karin Christina Maria Stroll and Thai Consul-General Nitirooge Phoneprasert, and saw quite a few celebs, as well as members of the diplomatic brigade in attendance. As with any of the post-lockdown events, everyone seemed to be happy to be out and about, especially the automobile enthusiasts. Even those that weren’t experts on the subject were happy to be present and of course, take loads of pictures for Instagram. It certainly made for a memorable sight, as the parade of brightly coloured cars snaked their way through the city. I later learnt that some cars made the journey from other cities, to be part of the event.

Laya at Art Café





The next stop was at the launch of Art Café, Chennai’s newest meet-up spot on TTK road. As the name suggests, the venue has an art-meets-food vibe so guests can enjoy a little something extra while they grab a bite to eat or enjoy their cuppa joe. Launching the new space was Suhasini Maniratnam, in a close-knit event keeping safety protocols in place. Rashna Adiraj played host and guests were given the opportunity to sample the all-veggie menu.



Putting us in a celebratory mood this weekend is Diwali, with big Diwali bashes being replaced by small intimate gatherings. Even the usual festive shopping seems to have been replaced by a more thoughtful attitude, with people reusing things that have been languishing in the back of their closets. Not a bad idea at all if you ask me. And on that note, as I rip open yet another hamper filled with sweet treats, here’s wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, may it be filled with love and light.