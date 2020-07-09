Another week rolls on, as we move from strict lockdown to the not-so-strict kind. Judging by the traffic on the roads, opinions obviously differ on what activities are considered essential. Again we were not surprised to hear that people went right back to their ‘leisure’ activities, thronging shopping areas without a care in the world.



At least most people have finally gotten used to having their masks on when they go out, some even making a serious statement. While designers are pulling out the stops to make stylish pieces to complement their latest collections, we’ve also seen everything from scary to hilarious, making masks the most recent form of self-expression. Konica has even come up with masks that have your own face printed on them, so you’re no longer a mystery every time you step out.



I just sent in a glammed-up pic of myself and can’t wait to wear my perfectly ‘lipsticked’ smile every time I head out.

Freddy Koikaran pulling off this mask with swag!





Besides the occasional outing, I’ve spent most of my time at home, where the virtual world is now no longer the entertainment zone but the work zone as well. I emceed two virtual events this week and its certainly been a learning experience. Challenges include everything from the power going off and ruining my light ‘set up’ to the time differences with people tuning in from all over the world. And of course let’s not forget the real star of the show- the Internet connection. The upside is that you only have to be dressed waist-up, so good-bye high heels, hello flip-flops.



Chatting with Siddharth Ganeriwala from Aura after just having worked on an event together, he is of the opinion that virtual events are the new way of life with some level of permanency. “The game has not changed, but the tools of communication have. We were consumers and now we are collaborators of technology to create virtual experiences,” he says. “And while working from home may have been challenging in the beginning, the teams have collaborated so well that we are contemplating if we even need a physical office,” he adds.



So here’s to learning new things at every stage of life... until next week, stay safe.