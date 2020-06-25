The challenge mania continues on social media, from photographs of travel destinations to dressing up with masks, to books and even push-ups (although I will say it’s nice for the guys to be included for a change). TikTok videos continue to reign supreme, with everyone fighting an internal battle on whether to delete the Chinese app or continue to make cutesy videos. The one that caught my attention was of a popular fashion challenge that’s been doing the rounds, where one attempts to put themselves on the cover. A few influencers managed to do a pretty convincing job. One of them was Sudheshna Sridharan aka Dimpys Corner, who also included a rather helpful ‘how-to’ video. I might just give it a shot if I have some free time this week. I’ll keep you updated on how that goes.

Paloma wearing a designer mask





As always, my week was the usual mix of random things. My sister Rochelle and I took part in an online ‘Friends’ quiz, only to discover that we were not as proficient in the subject as we thought. Plus we were up against some seriously hard-core fans of the show. Oh well! Next up was a fun Insta LIVE with Surf Turf Covelong, with Veera playing host. The stand up paddler and actor really got me thinking about how much we miss being outdoors, especially spending time at the beach. We also talked about supporting Chennai’s beach culture and focusing on a sustainable lifestyle.

Veera did a fun Instagram Live with Surf Turf Covelong!

Shweta Mahtani has an Insta-blog that focus on eco-friendly products

I had a similar conversation, offline, with Shweta Mahtani, founder of Elemental Stories, an Insta-blog to bring together organic and eco-friendly products, holistic living, and open discussions about sustainable living. “My personal awakening was when I was pregnant with my now three-year-old son,” says Shweta, “It was not easy to source organic products and so the idea to have a one-stop shop or platform emerged.” When I asked for a quick tip, she advised me to get rid of my non-stick cookware and replace it with cast iron. “Yes they’re heavy but your food will be tastier and you’ll get a good bicep workout as well,” she joked.