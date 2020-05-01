It honestly feels like this week has flashed by in a whirl of screens. Between my TV, iPad and phone, it’s hard to say where the virtual world ends and the real one begins. People are having birthday parties, Iftar get-togethers and all sorts of celebrations virtually, without skipping a beat. For me, this past week can be split into two major chunks, the Insta lives and the online classes. The former gave me the opportunity to catch up with a few friends, while inviting our collective ‘Insta fams’ to join in the fun. Actress Raiza Wilson told us about her solitary quarantine birthday, former VJ Sriya Reddy gave us fitness tips, and TV Host Mayanti Langer gave us an inside look at the world of sports anchoring. Well it certainly is fun to play host and today I’ll be taking over the Indulge Instagram handle and going live with all of you lovely people. Tune in tonight at 7 pm and let’s chat! (@indulgexpress)

Matangi & Vinu John from the Verb School of Dance

Aditi Mammen Gupta of YouTube channel Kitchen Chronicles by Aditi

SriHari Sivaraj from Fitkits

Paloma on an Instagram live with Raiza Wilson





The other aspect that has kept me busy has been a ton of online classes, where there really is something for everyone. No surprises that cooking tops the list with everyone having to fend for themselves and magically conjure up three meals a day with the basics. Thankfully, Aditi Mammen Gupta has come to the rescue with recipes for even the saddest looking pantries. To make things better, she’s collaborated with the MiniRoo team (Vishwa Sachdev and Aditi Prasad) to come up with easy ideas for those with kids. I also tried a salsa class courtesy Vinu John and the Verb School of Dance, having a blast in my living room, while my cat wondered what on earth I was upto. She’s used to my daily workouts, but this was something else entirely. And speaking of workouts, Fitkits and SriHari Sivaraj have been giving us our daily dose of exercise, complete with personal trainer style encouragement, to ensure that we don’t have to be rolled out of our houses at the end of this quarantine.



— paloma@newindianexpress.com