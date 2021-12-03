Paloma about town: Birthday shenanigans, an umbrella mandate and sushi diaries

While we may have had ‘rains’ scrawled out on all our planners this week, some people were wily enough to put together a plan, and make it happen. The occasion was my sister Rochelle’s birthday, which she thought she would spend in Chennai with family and old friends. As the 25th of November arrived we were slammed with that all familiar feeling of déja vu, having battled the rains to make her birthday plans, here in Chennai, pretty much our whole lives. So of course we put our rain boots on and braved the weather. Black Orchid was our venue and with a little help from friendly staff holding giant umbrellas and drivers getting us as close to the door as humanly possible, we entered with our hair, make-up and footwear (mostly) intact. All the guests showed similar resilience, and we raised a toast to the birthday girl, along with a healthy dose of ‘Insta’ shenanigans. We’re proud to say that one of our reels is still trending.

It also seems like we’re back to awards season, where this week all eyes were on the Business Iconic Awards at Hablis hotel. As with all the events these days, it seemed like a reunion of sorts, with everyone getting the chance to ‘properly catch up’ after ages. It was a similar vibe at the launch of Advanced GroHair in Adyar. Everyone was happy ‘to see and be seen’ with loads of selfies in the mix.

Winding up the week was ‘Bubbly and Sushi Noons’ at Novotel, a leisurely afternoon ‘do’ at KooX, with great food and a fab view. The rooftop spot, already a city favourite, saw popular faces and the influencer squad gather to try out the sushi platters on offer. It was a relaxed vibe, with everyone sneaking the occasional glance upwards. Between sips of bubbly and lots of photos, jokes were made about possible downpours and dressing accordingly.