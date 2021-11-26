Paloma about town: Dhoni, cocktails and salsa moves!

The rain game continued into this past week, with everyone continuing to dress their best and go out, while avoiding puddles of water. Someone joked that the new PVC shoe trend has definitely come in handy this monsoon season. This week’s big event reflected that enthusiasm, because rain or shine, nothing stands in the way of a true Dhoni fan. Let me elaborate. Anlon Salon, Chennai’s new hair and skin destination on KNK road, had a mega launch with MS Dhoni and N Srinivasan doing the honours. If anyone thought it was going to be a calm Sunday morning, it was anything but. I don’t have to tell you the kind of frenzy that MSD elicits. I got to have a look around the swank new venue bright and early, post which the chief guests arrived. The formalities were followed by heartfelt speeches, led by Dr Nisha and Appu Wayne. Guests were then treated to a fashion showcase where the models took position at various key spots, painting a pretty picture. Not to mention sporting a range of selfie-worthy hairstyles. It was pictures galore from start to finish followed by an after-party at Barracuda Brew.

Nisha, N Srinivasan, Dhoni & Appu

Jackie & Paloma at the new Anlon Salon

Karun & Sameea at Club XO





And speaking of crowds and frenzy, this weekend also saw quite a gathering at‚ Sip of our Cosmos’ Celebrity Mixologists Night at Club XO, presented by Barman. Behind the bar were choreographer Karun Raman and Instagram sensation Sameea Bangera, both of whom have their own legion of fans. The duo served up the classics like Cosmopolitans, Long Island Iced Teas and Whiskey Sours along with fun drinking games. A little beer pong and the good ole ‘do a shot if you get the answer wrong,’ had the crowd in splits. It was a similar vibe earlier in the week, where dance enthusiasts had gathered for the Afro Latin Socials at Mount Road Social. It was great to see loads of couples on the dance floor, showing off everything from salsa and bachata to kizomba, while some fun cocktails did the rounds.