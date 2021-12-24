Paloma about town: Rock 'n' roll, a calendar launch and some festive shopping!

Don’t you just love the countdown to Christmas! This past week has seen everyone in the best of moods, as diets are flung to the winds and celebrations are in full swing. Everyone alternated between putting those finishing touches on their Christmas décor and popping in and out of events. I don’t want to jinx it but I have to say that we’re back to the double booking stage on our social calendars.

Sunil at the launch of the Sahodaran calendar





The annual launch of the Sahodaran Calendar ‘Euphony 2022’ took place this week, with Sunil Menon playing host. As always the fashion fraternity turned up in full force and we were reminded that this is the 13th edition of the fundraiser calendar. Chatting with Sunil, he shared how he loves the brainstorming sessions leading up to the actual shoot, and this year’s theme of showcasing unseen musical instruments came from the Varun K, the official make-up artist for the shoot, who comes from a classical dance background. Present at the launch was Sivakumar of Kosai Nagaraan, who curated the rare musical instruments.

Soundarya, Arun, Arvind, Sathya & Paloma at the launch of Instagram’s new campaign​





Later in the week, I got to be a part of Instagram’s new campaign ‘In the making’ with a fun event at Express Avenue. Front and centre was a super fun art installation, there to attract the youngsters to create and post ‘reels’. And create they did! Over the course of two days, celebs from TV, music and film popped by, all adding their special touch, and keeping us entertained with their antics. Making me laugh till I cried were celeb twins Arun and Arvind, who also taught us a thing or two about reels.

Monisha & Suhasini at The Folly, Amethyst

Making it a proper ‘something for everyone’ kind of week was our last few events. Here’s a quick recap. Vimonisha hosted their festive edit at The Folly, Amethyst this time featuring a list of gen-next designers interspersed with a few favourites.

Ritesh on stage at Black Orchid





Later that night, the crowd headed over to Black Orchid for a performance by ‘RJD The band’ as they gave us a mix of the classics along with our contemporary favourites. And finally the launch of Chennai Grocers, in their second location drawing the foodies from across the board.