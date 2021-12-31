Paloma about town: Ready, set: 2022 here we come!

And just like that… we’re days away from 2022! Instagram is full of ‘the year that was’ reels, squishing the past year into 15 seconds. Which begs the question — what would all our highlights for 2021 be?

Paloma & Farhana at Down Sterling





While we had loads of expectations for this past year, it unfortunately bore an eerily close resemblance to 2020. Things still remain quite toned down in the social scene, with everyone making quick getaways while they can. Christmas for me was the first one with our little one, so a lot of time was spent choosing her outfits, getting the family together and setting up ‘picture perfect’ photographs. Hilarity ensued and 500 photographs later, we still didn’t have one where everyone was looking at the camera and smiling. But hey, at least the Christmas tree looked great! I also ended up on a bit of a foodie trail trying out a variety of Christmas specials across the city. I met up with Farhana Suhail, better known by her Instagram handle @NewToChennai, and together we conquered (and enjoyed) Down Sterling’s five-course wine and dine menu. My next stop for the weekend was at Mexe, where the pulled pork Christmas tacos and Santa’s Tres Leches were a big hit.

Jitha at the art exhibition Reclaiming The Absent Presence

Sarath Kumar spotted at the felicitation event for tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan





End of the year festivities included the launch of Lutronic Hollywood Spectra at Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj’s, Skin Envy clinic. The event was high on glam and we saw quite a few pretty faces who were excited about the new offering. Meanwhile across town Ramkumar Ramanathan, winner of the ATP Challenger Tournament Manama and the top-ranked Men’s singles tennis player in India was felicitated by the Ampa group. The formalities were followed by a friendly game of tennis between Ramkumar and former tennis player Somdev Devvarman. We also saw our last Style Bazaar exhibition of the year, I’ve lost track of how many there have been, drawing a dizzying amount of people. And for the art enthusiasts, Residency Towers Puducherry hosted Reclaiming The Absent Presence, an art experience curated by Jitha Karthikeyan. That last paragraph left me out of breath, here’s hoping 2022 will be buzzing as well. Happy New Year!