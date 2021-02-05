It feels like we just said ‘Happy New Year!’ and before we realized it, we’re already down one month of 2021. Resolutions and travel plans continue to be discussed in hushed tones, almost as if everyone’s trying really hard not to jinx things. One spot that’s been checked off everyone’s 2021 checklist is the Maldives, with sun, sands and swimsuits being captured from every conceivable angle on social media. We just have to catch a glimpse of the, all too familiar, opening Insta seaplane story to figure out where the person in question has landed.



Conversations have already shifted to Valentine’s Day, which really made me wonder what a COVID Valentine’s celebration would look like. Following all the rules and safety precautions each time one steps out is enough of a buzz kill on a regular basis, let alone trying to create a romantic mood while you keep your mask firmly in place and reach for the hand sanitizer every five minutes.



So let’s have a little fun and figure out a few ways to increase the romance quotient this V-Day:

Beachside vibes: Most of this year’s V-Day celebrations are taking place along the coast, offering views of the Bay of Bengal with sunrise or sunset combos. Not only will you not have to worry about social distancing but it’ll also make for some great pictures

Sweet treats: The Piñata heart seems to be all the rage — a chocolate heart that arrives at your doorstep, filled with goodies and accompanied by a gavel. Smash it and enjoy. Send it to your Valentine or hey, why not a gift for yourself?

Mask up: If you’re spending a little extra time and effort on your V-day outfit, don’t forget about the mask to go with it. Designers have been going all out with masks featuring hearts and sequins, especially for the occasion.

Filter fun: And if all else fails and you’re stuck at home or spending the evening in a virtual setting, filters to the rescue. All manner of hearts and mushy-ness are available in the blink of an eye thanks to the many, many filters on Instagram!



Photo courtesy: Jasmin Chew on Unsplash