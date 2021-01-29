And just like that, it was a busy busy week with launches, parties and celebrations across town. Chennai’s pretty faces were out and about, happy to see and be seen. The fun began at the first year anniversary of Wham Salon, which saw friends and well-wishers gather for a mini showcase. Models showed off the season’s latest hair trends, from vibrant colours to bold cuts, while guests documented it all for Instagram.



Things then took a pet-friendly turn at the Lanson Toyota Pet Car Spa and Pet Fashion show carnival, where everyone turned up with their pooches in tow, ready to put their best paw forward. We loved the enthusiasm, from both the humans and their canine counterparts, strutting their stuff on the ramp, or am I allowed to wrong to say catwalk? They were awarded across categories like best dressed and most well behaved, but all in all it was quite the cuddle fest. Frankly, who can resist!

Pradaini Surva leading the city's first ever 'Pawga' session





The Puppy love continued at ‘Pawga’ a rather unique combo of yoga, blended with puppy playtime, which took place at The Bark Cafe. How does this work one might wonder? Very well, is the answer. And it turns out both parties come away from it feeling great. Long time friends Swathi, Sinduja and Subhashree, came up with the idea and but wanted to add a meaningful touch. Blue Cross of India came on board and a portion of the proceeds go towards the puppies. Plus many of them steal hearts and go on to find forever homes. Safe to say the response has been great, with a first successful session by Atma Yoga Shala followed by this week’s class conducted by Pradaini Surva.

Kaamna at Dank Restobar





This week also included a few other high profile events, featuring popular faces. There was the launch of the all-new Sunday brunch at Dank Restobar, by celeb chef Saby. Next was the Corona Warrior Awards, a tribute to all the front line workers who’ve helped thousands of families during these tough times. The final stop was at Amir Mahal where Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali hosted an evening to felicitate Indian cricketer Washington Sundar, for his debut in the team as well as his contribution in the latest test series victory.