Pongal arrived at the perfect time for those who may have been having difficulties getting back to the grind. Everyone made use of the long weekend in different ways, some celebrating the traditional way, while others used the opportunity to take a quick vacay. With most borders still closed, India is being explored like it’s never been before. From Jungle safaris to mountain treks, our Instagram feeds were filled with travel adventures from across the country. Back in Chennai the social scene is slowly coming back to life, with smaller events giving way to bigger ones and guest lists seeing a little more leeway. Event planners and organisers finally get to do what they do best and start putting together some fun events for actual live audiences.

Starting off the week was the Melange exhibition at Hyatt Regency Chennai, which saw the lovely ladies of Chennai in full attendance. There was lots on offer with more than 50 designers from all over India being showcased. Most guests started off at the ethnic wear, moved over to the jewellery and ended at the home décor. With a new year comes a revamped wardrobe, joked one lady, while another said it finally feels good to be able to shop for occasions again.



Conversations included everything from the Indian cricket team’s latest victory to the COVID-19 vaccine, to wistful thinking about when next we can all make travel plans.



Pooja and Rachna at the new Dot Studio





Next on the retail trail was the launch of Dot Studio, by Pooja Tatia. The soft launch saw a more easy format with guests coming and going, also making sure there weren’t too many people in the new space at a time. Front and center was the new collection Raang on display, which saw many takers for the semi casual and resort wear category. So think kaftans, crop tops, breezy dresses and lots of flowy silhouettes. Everyone was in a serious shopping mood and even more excited to get back to life as we knew it. Pooja, who played host, had her hands full with barely a moment to spare. Over a quick chat she revealed that she’s super excited about how well the collection is being received and is excited about the transition to a formal space.