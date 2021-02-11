Bengaluru-based musician and singer, Herbert Paul, who was playing at a brewpub on Hennur Airport Road, was bitten by a snake earlier this week on Tuesday.

Russell's viper. Image used for representative purpose only

Herbert took a break, and had stepped out of the premises when a Russell's viper bit him. Confirming the incident occured, the director of the brewpub, Pravesh Pandey said, "He was performing at our pub, and took a break. The snake bit him when he stepped out of the premises. But then we rushed him to the Baptist Hospital." Herbert was discharged on Thursday after being treated for it.

Gerry Martin, popular herpetologist who is often consulted by the brewpub said timely treatment helped. "The Russell's viper is quite a venomous snake. If the person wouldn't have been treated promptly it could have caused subsequent issues," he said. He also added that Hennur, the newly developed suburb where the brewpub is located has many snakes, "It is always advisable not to walk in the dark," offered Gerry.

He also shared tips on what to do when someone is bitten by a snake. "The first thing to do is to stay calm and remove any jewellery like a ring or watch. Then the limb where the snake has bitten should be immobilised. If it's the hand the person should hold it with the other hand. If it's on the limb, then someone should help carry the person. Immediate medical attention must be sought. Most importantly never suck out the venom because that's just going to make it worse," explains Gerry.

At the time of filing this report, Herbert hadn't responded to calls or texts enquiring about his health.