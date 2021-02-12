Is it just me or has there definitely been a mood shift on the party front? Everyone is out and about, enjoying the last days of ‘winter’ perhaps, with masks being reduced to token accessory status. This week alone had us spoilt for choice on the event front, with something for everyone, from food and fashion, to art and automobiles. Let’s do a quick recap shall we?

Tiya, Manan & Swarupa at the Folly





No week would be complete without a little retail therapy and this week’s offering was from Vimonisha, a specially curated collection by Lakme Fashion Week designer Latha Puthana, along with Tiraa by Tibarumal Jewels. As always, the ladies arrived at the Folly, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and in full-on shopping mode. Kicking off the inauguration was a mini-felicitation, presenting Dr Priya Selvaraj with the title of ‘Woman of Substance,’ honoring women who’ve played a pivotal role in shaping the country. Monisha played host, and was thrilled to meet everyone after so long. Finding favour with the ladies were the heavy saris as well as the bridal Nizam-style neckpieces.

Prithvi & Rachana at Mount Road Social





Once day turned to night, there was fun to be had at Barracuda Brew for an evening of music featuring Carlton Braganza and Abhijit Gupta. The crowd saw a mixed bunch across all ages, which resulted in quite the range, genre-wise. Everything from rock and retro to country, with a smattering of pop hits from across the decades. As for the men behind the mics, Cartlon and Abhijit showed us just how versatile there are, taking requests on the fly and keeping the crowd entertained on the dance floor. Meanwhile at Mount Road Social, Optikal Asylum was underway, an art and music collab featuring a live set by Three Oscillators alongside multiple artists.

Venkat, Akshara & Nakshatra at the launch of the all-new Jeep Compass





Winding up the week was the launch of the all-new Jeep Compass, with actresses Akshara Reddy and Nakshatra Nagesh doing the honours. As with most events like these, the car was the star of the show, with guests lining up to take a closer look and loads of selfies for Instagram.