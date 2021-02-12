Once you hit a bump in the road like a pandemic in your lifetime, it is safe to say that love looks a little different thereafter. Irrespective of whether this shared bond is romantic or otherwise. Touch, we now realize is a privilege. And spending time face to face (minus screens in your face) probably felt like winning the lottery after months of lockdown. For so many reasons, Valentine’s Day this year demands that you put more thought into your celebration than the years gone past.



Here are five ways to do so much more than eat-drive-movie-repeat with the people in your life that make your world go round.

Water wonderful world

Take your date stand up paddling or kayaking at Chetpet lake. And one of the big advantages, we’re told, by Arun Vasu of Surf Turf is that both watersports are safe for non-swimmers as well. With life jackets mandatory, calm waters, and two instructors to assist — this date promises adventure without having to leave the city and a workout that sounds a whole lot more fun than the gym! Also, available at the school’s Kovalam outlet, if you are up for a romantic drive as a warm-up. INR 1,900 per person, INR 950 only on Valentine’s Day.

Yoga with puppies

Practice your downward dog alongside a bunch of adorable puppies. Pawga started by friends Swathi Renugopal, Sinduja Krishnakumar and Subhashree Madhavan is an hour-long experience designed to give you a chance to brush up on your asanas with some cuddle time from furry members of the Blue Cross of India. Swathi, who tells us, their passion project launched only a month ago tells us to look forward to ‘therapeutic’ vibes and after a workout, some pups choose to get a well-deserved 'savasana' on your lap. All the puppies are up for adoption as well, and what better way to take your commitment to the next level than to adopt a puppy together? On February 14 and 28. At Bark Café. INR 1,998

per couple.





Dishing out the love

Always wanted to cook your way to her heart. But lacked the skills, perhaps? Here is a fun date night idea. Try a couple’s cooking class with chef Abhav Malhotra who has been trained at The Culinary Institute of America in New York. With a forte in East Asian and European — expect beginner-friendly steps to everything from Dakkongjeong (Korean fried chicken) to Ratatouille! “I also cater to folks looking for healthier options,” 22-year-old Abhav shares. We can’t wait to try his carrot-beet hummus that is a good alternative if you have digestion troubles, as it is chickpea-free! A day’s notice needed. Under two hours. Session includes two entrées and two appetizers. Starts at INR 5,000 per couple. Reach out on social media.



Trash talk

If you enjoy ordering in together, here is a fun recycling project for your next date night. Combine your used tetra packs and donate them to Take Me Back Chennai — a new initiative that transforms used beverage cartons into functional products. There are 20 drop-off locations around the city, including Anna Nagar, T Nagar and OMR. More details on the Instagram page.



Rolling in the deep

If both of you love the waves, here’s a new way to experience them — minus sandy feet! Take this oil painting class themed around ‘seascapes’ by artist Pragati Gunasekar. The session is four hours long (including a lunch break) and is open to newbies trying the medium for the first time. Plan ahead for your waves to crash into each other when your canvasses are hung side by side on a wall! On February 13. At Hindustan Trading Company, Royapettah. INR 2,500 per person.