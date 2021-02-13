Want something novel this Valentine's Day to make your partner feel special?

How about gifting them a personalised message from their favourite celebrity across film, comedy, sports or music? Wondering how? Here are five platforms that can help you do so:



1. Paytm Insider

Paytm Insider recently launched an exciting new feature called ‘shoutouts’ that allows one to gift a personalised celebrity video message to their loved ones. The multiple genres of artists include influencers, actors, musicians, sports personalities, comedians and more from across the country. Some of the renowned celebrities include Kaneez Surka, Atul Khatri, Supaarwoman, Ahsaan Qureshi, Salim Merchant, Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani, Sharman Joshi among others.

All one needs to do is select the artist, specify the details such as the occasion and the recipient’s name and they will receive the message via email within the specified time. The price varies from celebrity to celebrity. So, while one has to shell out a little over Rs 15000 for a wish from Salim Merchant, a shoutout from Supaarwoman would cost Rs 2780.

Check out: http://bit.ly/PR_PaytmInsider_Shoutouts



2. Celebrify

Celebrify lets one book personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities. All one needs do to is register themself, search for their favourite celebrity, write-up a small message that they would like to share with the celebrity and submit the request. The price varies according to celebrity and the duration of the message.

Check out: https://celebrify.in/

3. Tring

One of India’s largest celebrity engagement platform, Tring helps in connecting fans to their favourite celebrities through personalised video/messages/shoutout. They even offer wishes on-radio service as well.



Tring has celebrities like Neha Sharma, Saina Nehwal, Shamita Shetty and Sayani Gupta. The price varies from celebrity to celebrity.

Check out: https://www.tring.co.in/

4. Wysh

Another celebrity engagement and wishing platform, Wysh enables fans to get personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities. From internet sensation Priya Varrier to Ashmit Patel and Ronit Roy, Wysh has a big bank of celebrities, some of them even guaranteeing a wish within 24 hours.

Check out: https://thewysh.com/

5. YoShot

YoShot allows one to get personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities and social influencers.

Check out: http://www.yoshot.com/