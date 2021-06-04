World Environment Day special: Here are some simple but effective changes that you can make

It’s World Environment Day on Saturday and if you are somebody who has been wanting to lead a sustainable life or more eco-friendly life but not sure how to go about it, here are some simple but effective changes that you can make:

1. Switch to bamboo toothbrush





Conventional toothbrushes are made from plastic. In India alone, over 4.7 billion plastic toothbrushes are thrown away every year. They often end up in landfills and sea, where they take hundreds of years to decompose and damage marine life, respectively. A healthy alternative can be a bamboo toothbrush. The antibacterial properties of bamboo allow for it to be cultivated without toxics and it is biodegradable.

Brands to check out: There are multiple options available in the market when it comes to bamboo toothbrushes. One can check out Nicobar, Arata, Rusabl, among other options.



2. Vegan skincare

We consume a lot of skincare products, many of which are tested on animals and it is as brutal an experience for them as one can imagine. It only makes sense to go cruelty-free and choose brands that support the same vision. While buying look for cruelty-free and vegan signs to do your bit towards the environment.

Brands to check out: Thankfully, a lot of brands have gone Vegan in the past, including Avon, Plum, Kay Beauty, Disguise Cosmetics, Soul Tree, Earth Rhythm, The Body Shop, Nourish Mantra to name a few.

3. Look out for environment-friendly packaging

While buying products, pay attention to how they are being packed, whether the bottles are made of glass or plastic? Do they have any policy where these bottles can be refilled?

Brands to check out: Juicy Chemistry and Hibiscus Monkey, both cruelty-free, use mostly glass bottles for their products. Asa Beauty not only has sustainable packaging but it has also made most of its products refillable.

If you are ordering online, go for brands that send their products with minimum or no plastic.

Brands to check out: The Switch Fix is 98% plastic-free, all its products come in environment-friendly packaging.

4. Go organic

Choose products that use minimum or no chemicals when it comes to your skin and body. Go for products that are made from locally sourced ingredients, grown without any harmful chemicals.

Brands to check out: Azafran is manufacturing sustainable and organic goods, using the organic ingredients that are harvested, extracted, and processed in their home-grown farm facilities. Some of their products include eco-friendly detergent, organic honey and green coffee.

Another brand to check out is Amrutam. It offers a wide range of skin and healthcare products that are made from authentic ayurvedic, herbal and natural ingredients. All their products, called recipes by them, are made at their factory by hand to ensure human connection.



5. Switch to bars

We consume a lot of shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, all packed in plastic bottles every month. It is time we switch to bars. While soap bars have always been easily available, recent years have seen growth when it comes to shampoo and conditioner bars.

Brands to check out: Rustic Art, The Switch Fix, Handcrafted Soaps by Kadambari and Earth Rhythm. The latter also has natural deodorants and solid perfume which have plastic-free packaging.

6. Give menstrual cups a shot

According to Menstrual Health Alliance India, one sanitary pad could take anywhere between 500 to 800 years to decompose, and can lead to health and environmental hazards. A healthier sustainable alternative is a menstrual cup.

Brands to check out: Sirona, Pee Safe and The Woman’s Company have menstrual cups available at affordable pricing.

7. Say no to single-use plastic

Remember those days when your grandmothers wouldn’t step out without a homemade bag when it came to vegetable or grocery shopping? It is time we replicate that.

Although used once, single-use plastic takes hundreds of years to break down in landfills. Disposable plastics, such as straws, bags and plastic bottles never break down completely - they become microplastics and continue to pollute the environment. It is thus very crucial to carry a water bottle, a cloth/jute bag and a set of reusable cutlery when you step out for shopping or an outing with your friends or family.

Brands to check out: If you are looking for jute bags or reusable cutlery, check out Rusabl. Another brand to check out is Almitra Sustainables. From coconut dish scrub to bottle cleaner, loofah, bamboo earbuds, it has an environment-friendly alternative to all your daily needs.