On World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, celebrities across film industries took to social media to create awareness on the importance of protecting our earth and

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana reminisced his experiences when he went on a trip to the Northeast to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. Talking about how the beauty of Kaziranga National Park and Shillong had been eye-opening for him, Ayushmann said he had understood what one could achieve when we are in harmony with nature.

He also gave a sobering message about the current occurrences across the globe, both natural and manmade, and said, “I have always believed that we will have to find solutions to live in harmony with nature. The future of humankind depends on co-existing with nature and preserving it. Look all around us, things that have never happened before are happening now because we have pushed nature to a tipping point.”

Ayushmann added, “We aren’t realising that we won’t survive if we continue on this path. We have to protect and nurture what we have for the future generations. This planet has provided abundantly for all of us and we should take care of it.”

Actress Keerthy Suresh stuck to a simple, but loaded message and wrote on Twitter, “If you want a better world, you have to make the world better (sic).” She also shared a card with a picture of the earth being taken care of by people with the words: “Small hands can change the world. Happy World Environment Day,” on it.

Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to spread awareness about environmental conservation in an adorable, creative way. Posting a reel of her son, Tamiur Ali Khan playing with sand on a beach, Kareena said, “Protect. Heal. Love. #WorldEnvironmentDay (sic).”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture of herself pointing at a tree on Instagram and said the frequent lockdowns over the last one year had helped the ecosystem regain some balance. She wrote, “All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect. Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message (sic).”

Shilpa Shetty added, “Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference. THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?”

Other celebrities took part in various campaigns that help promote awareness on environmental conservation. Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia have come together to support a campaign called ‘Stop The Melt,’ which released a special series in partnership with UN India and WWF India on June 5.

To highlight specific issues with environmental exploitation, a five-hour series including titles, ‘Wild Karnataka’, ‘The Story Of Plastic’, ‘Jeremy Wade: Mighty Ganga’, ‘Great Global Clean-Up’ and ‘India 2050’ was also telecast on Discovery India.