After Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced that they were heading for a divorce on Tuesday, their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates broke her silence. Jennifer shared an Instagram story after the announcement, stating, "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family." The 25-year-old also asked for space and privacy.

Although the story has expired, screenshots of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. According to media reports, she statement read, "By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating... I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so... I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

Here's a look at the story that was posted by a Twitter user:

Jennifer Gates graduated from Stanford University in 2018 with a degree in human biology. She is engaged to boyfriend Nayel Nassar.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife took to Twitter to announce their decision in two identical tweets. “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” shared the couple via their official handles. The couple heads the world’s largest charitable fund, Bill & Melinda Foundation, and said that even after the split, they will continue to work closely with the private trust. Bill and Melinda command an estimated $146 billion fortune. The couple have three children - Jennifer Katherine Gates, 25, Phoebe Adele Gates, 18, and Rory John Gates, 21.