Chef Sakala Sankara of ITC Kakatiya passed away early in the morning today after a battle with COVID-19. He was the master chef of Dakshin and had rustled up delicacies for several well-known people, dignitaries and sportspersons, whenever they visited the City of Nizams.

This master chef’s loss was mourned by the Hyderabadis far and wide as over the years he had garnered a loyal set of patrons in the city. He was from Madanapalle, Chittor, Andhra Pradesh and throughout his career he hosted several food festivals that popularised the cuisine from the place he grew up in. He has also travelled and introduced several foodies to the joys of Telangana and Andhra cuisine.



Chef Sakala has curated several special menus and countless food festivals at Dakshin. His Telangana Dhapalam, Mokka Vada and Kodi Roast found several takers in the city and he will forever be remembered as a chef with a gentle demeanour, always eager to talk at length and offer a greater insight of the dishes he rustled up.