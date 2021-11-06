Four sustainable and eco-friendly gifting ideas

Diwali is over, but if you are prepping up for Christmas, then here are some ideas to gift something sustainable to your family and friends.

Gift therapeutic fragrances:

Ignore the synthetic fresheners and go for earthy aromatherapy sets - they are natural, calming, and healthier gifts for your loved ones and are gentle on the earth as well. Another option is to gift eco-friendly home fragrances, perfume sachets for linen cabinets, and potpourri packs made from recycled flowers. Choosing traditional and natural attars like khus and jasmine in beautiful recyclable bottles is another good option. If buying perfumed candles, choose soy candles that are better for the environment than those made from paraffin wax.



Help someone start a garden:

Is your friend an aspiring gardener? Gift them a book on gardening, hand-painted watering cans made out of metal, unusual terracotta planters, wooden gardening tools or a kit that can help them grow their favourite herbs, vegetables, and fruits. Even an upcycled lantern, a throw rug from a thrift store for a garden bench, a butterfly feeder, and a string of outdoor lights powered by solar energy can truly delight an aspiring gardener. You could even gift someone a course in gardening, a gardening journal, a sun hat, a pretty garden apron, or even a miniature greenhouse.



Choose handcrafted gifts:

This Diwali you could do your bit to support communities of artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and potters by buying gifts directly from them. Form handmade diyas, lanterns, vases, coasters, incense holders, bowls, platters, woven rugs, and hand-embroidered block-printed home linen are some of the options. There are many online portals that work with artisans and you can shop from them if venturing out is not an option you would prefer keeping in mind the pandemic.



Greet with trees:

What can be a better gift than gifting a tree? There are a few online portals like Grow-Trees.com - you can go on the website and can gift a tree to your friends and family members. Once you request for the tree plantation, the team will be planting one on your behalf for your family or friends and the team of Grow Trees will carry your greetings via an online tree certificate to the person you are honouring to let them know about your heartfelt gesture. You can also gift trees to several people at once and use this web-enabled, cost-effective service to plant trees anytime, anywhere.