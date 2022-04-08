Paloma about town: Runway magic, a staycation weekend and couture diaries

Time to bring out the waterproof, sweatproof, no-budge makeup, because summer is here! The rising barometer appears to have no effect on everyone’s enthusiasm, with party plans going forward in full swing. My week began at the launch of Juicy Chemistry’s store at Phoenix Market City Chennai where we spritzed, sprayed and slathered ourselves with organic goodness. Already a favourite in the skincare scene, the store was packed with fan girls trying out their range of products on offer. Of course, it was Instagram ‘reels’ galore as we made full use off the pretty backdrop. With my goodie bag in hand, I rushed off on a quick mid-week staycation for a family gathering, to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Jorge at the opening of Tennis Hub and Badminton Hub



While everyone has cricket on the brain and it’s all about the ‘Yellove’ for the next two months, its good to see other sports in the limelight every now and then. The opening of Tennis Hub and Badminton Hub saw quite a turnout with a mix of celebs, professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. Doing the honours was former tennis player Ramesh Krishnan.

Nisha & Premalatha at the Hi Life exhibition

Gopinath at the auditions of Mr & Miss Southern Crown



Of course, no week is complete without a little bit of shopping and this week saw both Miniroo’s Whimsical Wonderland and the Hi-Life Exhibition at Hyatt Regency Chennai. The former saw such a crowd that the traffic was backed up all the way to the main road, and stayed that way all day long. At Hi-Life, it was a mix of wedding fashion, artefacts, home décor and lots more.

Ankita at the auditions for Miss and Mrs Thamizhagam



I did say, not so long ago, that you know things are back to normal once the pageants begin. And this week saw not one but two. Estillo presents Mr and Miss Southern Crown had their Chennai auditions, presided over by Gopinath Ravi — Rubaru Mr India, Jit Bose, Sreemanemaran and Karun Raman. Walking the red carpet were lots of contestants, some brimming with confidence, others taking their time to warm up, all hopeful, looking towards the big title. Also taking place this week were the next round of auditions for the Mr, Miss and Mrs Thamizhagam title where the winners will be announced and crowned at a grand finale soon. The lead-up to the main event is just as much fun with hopefuls being mentored by the best in the business.