Paloma about town: T'was a week of Christmas trees and fashion sprees...

Our weekend was an interesting one to say the least, as we had one eye on the news and the other on the skies, playing the ‘will it, won’t it?’ game with the cyclone. Some plans got cancelled, others just slightly rearranged but all in all, I was impressed at how the city rallied, both during and after, not letting the weather mess with their carefully laid plans. Gum boots on, umbrellas out, let’s do this!

Kosha & Kruti at the ITC Grand Chola tree lighting

Prithvee at Barracuda Brew



It’s just 10 days to Christmas which means we go into overdrive on the festive front. Decorations - check, special matching Christmas sweaters - check, hampers - check, and just in case you were wondering where your ‘photo op’ should be, well, keep reading, I may have a few ideas for you. Nothing like a beautiful Christmas tree for that annual photo and this year, Chennai has some rather unique options for you. Continuing the list of tree lighting ceremonies from last week, we’ll start with the Westin whose tree is made up of pillows, yes pillows, promoting the need for good sleep. Hey, I’m all for it! At ITC Grand Chola, it was a tree made of dried palms, built around the theme of sustainability as well as celebrating the hotel’s 10th anniversary. I also learnt that the Palmyra is the state tree of Tamil Nadu and is zero waste. Following a similar theme was Crowne Plaza with a tree made of dried sugarcane waste, stressing the virtues of reduce, reuse and recycle. And while we on the topic of sustainability, Coral by Seema and Evoluzione, hosted a workshop on Bundle printing, with ingredients from kitchen waste to the local flower market. The quick session was both informative and fun, with the idea of bringing people close to nature, with simple solutions found in natural colours and organic materials.

Christmas tree made of dried sugarcane waste at Crowne Plaza

Nikki Galrani at the launch of Naturals





The most talked about event of the week was the launch of The Poze, an inclusive talent management company, which took place at Barracuda Brew. While the vibe was fun and relaxed, it was a one-of-a-kind fashion showcase, that included a performance by Karun Raman, in his drag avatar ‘The Black Widow’. Needless to say, the crowd loved it, and they cheered their approval from start to finish. Also launching this week was Naturals at Phoenix Market City Chennai, with actor Nikki Galrani doing the honours. RJ Sano, who anchored the show, had a quick chat with the star about her skincare regime and favourite services. The perfect reminder to go get that pre-Christmas ‘glow up’.