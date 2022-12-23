Paloma about town: X'mas bling and Margazhi things

Just a few days to Christmas! I’m loving the enthusiasm around the city with everyone fully immersed in the spirit of the season. We’ve seen more than a few ladies’ Christmas parties this past week, where for some reason the guys just didn’t make the cut. The girls went all out on the fashion front and I love it when a theme is taken seriously. So that means loads of bling, Christmas colours, fun accessories and a few thousand pictures for Instagram. But of course.

Shrija at the Casablanca fashion show in Pondicherry

Mandira at the Holiday Edit

Speaking of fashion, we’ll make a quick stop at Pondy for Casablanca’s fashion show celebrating Made in Pondicherry to highlight local designers and brands. Guests witnessed quite the range across six brands, with lots of easy to wear, trans-seasonal pieces. Meanwhile, back in Chennai, the pop-ups continued with everyone doing their usual last-minute shopping, both for Christmas and some even looking for their NYE outfits. I made what was supposed to be a ‘quick stop’ at Maison Runway, for the Daisy x Clothing Palette showcase. I picked up more than one thing for myself and some gifts for a few others as well. My next stop was at Courtyard by Weave in India for their Holiday Edit, a wonderfully curated Holiday Trunk Show that couldn’t have come at a better time. From fab outfits and jewellery, to home décor and fragrances, all bases were covered. With so much to choose from, we were glad to have Mandira Bansal help point us in the right direction. “I haven’t had a moment to even sit down today,” said the designer with a smile as she flitted from one customer to the next. No surprises that the jewellery and evening wear from across the brands were the popular favourites.

Lakshmi & Saraswathi at GRT

Mustafa & Imge performing at Feathers hotel

Let’s not forget December is also Margazhi season in Chennai and Grand Chennai by GRT kicked off a month-long fest Grand Gana Sabha, bringing music and food together. The fest began with a performance by Rahul Vellai, a young carnatic singer and musician, but the stage is open for performances, every Sunday of the season, to encourage young talent. And getting to my favourite part, the menu, on offer are all the traditional Sabha canteen must-haves. We then moved on to Feathers Hotel, reminding us that the end of 2022 is almost here, announcing their NYE acts The Beat Gurus, a fusion band, as well as Soulful Sufi by The Amjad Asad Warsi Brothers, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Merry Christmas, everyone!