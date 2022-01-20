Transgender Tasty Hut: Social media saves Chennai transwoman Shaina Banu from third gender stigma

In a world where human connectedness is the core of our very being, the pandemic shook this at the root of our existence. But it wasn't all about the need for social interaction for many, whose livelihoods were hindered by this disruption. For some like Shaina Banu, a transwoman, it was yet another burden of liability.

After enduring years of emotional turmoil and economic hardships, Shaina had found her life's purpose in March 2021 with her entrepreneurial venture - Transgender Tasty Hut. Just when she was getting a taste of independence, the persistent stigma and a second lockdown robbed her of the provisional peace she'd made with destiny.

A new lease of life

But thanks to COVID, over the past two years, social media has taken on the role of an active 24 x 7 helpline, revealing its altruistic nature. And it was one such recent post by activist Shalin Maria Lawrence that came as a beacon of hope, bringing Shaina customers from all corners of the state. "After the news went viral, YouTubers and influencers from Tirutani, Coimbatore and other districts have been dropping by the store to promote it on their platforms and channels. Youngsters, especially, are and have been my pillar of strength. They encourage me by saying Edhu vanthalum namma pathukalam akka, naanga irukom (Come what may, we'll be with you)," shares the resident of MGR Nagar.

This outpouring of love from netizens has assured her that all is not lost. "I had a pushcart in 2019 but I closed it down due to circumstances. With this second attempt, I’m grateful to the management of Madras School of Social Work that set up a canteen near the second gate. The business was doing fine in the beginning, just before the second lockdown. College students and faculty members enjoyed my bread omelette, momos, and pani puri. But that significantly dropped during the second wave. I hardly earned Rs 150 a day as compared to my earlier income of Rs 500 to Rs 600. This is my only means of livelihood, and I have to take care of my mother. I have no one to fall back on," she shares.

Dreams and determination

With social media stepping up for Shaina, business seems to be picking up gradually. "Earlier, people would pass by the store and pretend like they didn't notice it or me. I even introduced meals comprising mixed rice and biryani but there were no takers. Six out of 10 boxes would go to waste. I wouldn’t be able to empty even one milk packet in a day. It pushed me into depression and I was frustrated with myself for not being able to make money. But today, I empty two to three milk packets a day to prepare tea and coffee. Quick bites are fast-moving in the evenings, and I plan on introducing breakfast items too. I've even kept the shop open on Saturdays, expecting customers," beams the member of Sembaruthy Thirunangaigal Self Help Group.

While having a steady income has always topped her list of priorities, Shaina hopes to start a restaurant and employ people from the community - all for the love of feeding people with soru and stories.

"Many of us from the community enjoy cooking. If colleges and organisations step up and set up a canteen for us then it could be a great place to start with. We want to be treated equally and not denied opportunities. I worked in various organisations; one thing that remained constant was their preconceived notion about my sexual identity. After battling years of ostracisation, I’ve finally begun something on my own. It isn’t easy to be independent; all the more if you’re from this community," she says.

Having studied only till class 10 has not stopped Shaina from being a student of life. Her love for connecting with fellow beings coupled with an intense curiosity to know the ways of the world have been the driving forces of her life. "If people stand by my side and trust my caliber then I can even move mountains," she says, reminding us that in human interaction we often find patience and purpose.

Address: No 32, Casa Major Road, Sulaiman Zackria Avenue, Egmore

Timings: 7.30 am to 8.30 pm

For details, call: 9791142665