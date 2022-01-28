Wellness special: These five new beauty solutions are worth checking out
These five new skin and hair products promise to take care of all your winter woes
Colours that stay
A new entrant in the homegrown, clean beauty segment, Gush Beauty, has already got the girls raving about its functional and fuss-free makeup products for the working young millennials. We love its smart, stashable and intuitive products with buildable formulae that are easy to apply on all skin types. Try their Stacked in Your Favour combo that comprises a blush, bronzer and highlighter, a multitasking palette for your makeup bag. Also, their Eye Like Options is a water-proof wax-based pencil with a high pigment colour that stays for a long period.
On gushbeauty.com. Rs 1550 for Stacked in Your Favour and rs 850 for Eye Like Options
Tress talks
Chemical-free hair care brand The earth Collection has come up with a potent range of hair serums to take care of all your hair woes. The new range of serums promises to shield the hair against dryness and dullness and also helps maintain its natural sheen and lustre. Non-greasy and weightless there are anti-frizz, sun protection and pollution shield serums and you can take your pick according to your type. The anti-frizz one is especially useful during the winters, we find. Rich in jojoba, argan and chamomile, the serum helps smoothen the hair and prevents knots and tangles to a great extent.
On theearthcollective.in. Rs 850.
One for oil
Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic's new range of Curative Oils might be just what you were searching for to manage daily stress and other beauty issues. The Aromatherapy Wellness Kit has a collection of specially blended and curated oils and This Help Me range includes eight different curative oils that address concerns ranging from boosting immunity to hormonal fluctuations, stress and acne.
Try these oils for body pain, PMS, cold, foot ache, lack of sleep, headache and even acne outbursts. All the essential oils are totally organic and cruelty-free, have eco-friendly, recyclable packaging and can be used by everyone including children.
On aromamagic.com. Rs 350 onwards.
Skin spiel
Plantas recently launched their exotic and organic range of Body Lotions for all skin types to shield you against the dryness during winters. Those suffering from extremely dry skin may try their 24 Hours Skin Hydrating Organic Body Lotion. Loaded with jojoba and olive extracts apart from acai oil and shea butter, the lotion creates a hydrating layer that keeps the skin supple and well-moisturised.
They also have a variant for oily skin that's rich in mulberry extracts and orange extracts that help absorb excess oil from the skin, keeping it smooth and bright. These natural lotions claim to be vegan, chemical-free with no artificial preservatives.
On plantascare.com. Rs 695.
Squeaky clean
Homegrown label Mellow's Amlam Milk Face Cleanser is an light and gentle milk cleanser that cleanses your skin to the core while retaining a healthy balance. Made with natural ingredients like grapeseed, lavender, Neroli oil, witch hazel and calendula, the face cleanser removes makeup traces, excess oil, dirt and bacteria and is affordable too. You can use their Papaya Scrub too for removing dead cells and unblocking pores.
On mellow.co.in. Rs 325
