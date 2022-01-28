Wellness special: These five new beauty solutions are worth checking out

Colours that stay

A new entrant in the homegrown, clean beauty segment, Gush Beauty, has already got the girls raving about its functional and fuss-free makeup products for the working young millennials. We love its smart, stashable and intuitive products with buildable formulae that are easy to apply on all skin types. Try their Stacked in Your Favour combo that comprises a blush, bronzer and highlighter, a multitasking palette for your makeup bag. Also, their Eye Like Options is a water-proof wax-based pencil with a high pigment colour that stays for a long period.

On gushbeauty.com. Rs 1550 for Stacked in Your Favour and rs 850 for Eye Like Options

Tress talks

Chemical-free hair care brand The earth Collection has come up with a potent range of hair serums to take care of all your hair woes. The new range of serums promises to shield the hair against dryness and dullness and also helps maintain its natural sheen and lustre. Non-greasy and weightless there are anti-frizz, sun protection and pollution shield serums and you can take your pick according to your type. The anti-frizz one is especially useful during the winters, we find. Rich in jojoba, argan and chamomile, the serum helps smoothen the hair and prevents knots and tangles to a great extent.

On theearthcollective.in. Rs 850.