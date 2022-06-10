Paloma about town: Safari diaries and a dose of slow living

A short but very refreshing break was the need of the hour and I’m back and have hit the ground running. But first some ‘deets’ on my holiday. Jungle Hut, a family-run wildlife resort in the Nilgiris was just what the doctor ordered. For once, I don’t feel like I need a vacation to recover from my vacation. To sum it up, nature on all sides, the rolling hills, a variety of animals strolling around like they own the place (I suppose technically, they do) and lots of fantastic food. Part of the daily fun was waiting for the resident family of langurs to allow us to enter our rooms, or crossing paths with wild boar or trying to get close enough to get a video of the herd of deer for Instagram. Sadly, I wasn’t nimble-footed enough. On the rare occasion that I did manage to set foot outside the property, I chose the Bandipur safari where we managed to spot a leopard and a sloth bear. Victory!

Pooja, Hanan, Paloma & Vaishnavi at Jungle Hut





Back in good ole Chennai, things are as buzzing as ever with back-to-back events. Starting off the week was the arrival of Suket Dhir to the city, to showcase his summer line at Collage. The designer has a host of loyal fans, many of whom came to catch up and have the first look at his new collection. The designer went into the nuances of the collection, the detailing on each garment, what makes it unique, as well as the inspiration behind it. Pretty for sure, but thought-provoking as well.

Svetlana, Lata, Tina, Suket Dhir & Anita





Next up was the Junebug Slow Pop Up by Shibi Ravichandran and Shweta Agarwal, an exhibition to support small businesses supporting local farmers, weavers and artisans this World Environment Day. It wasn’t just all shopping, with serious conversations happening as well. The event also included a special talk on composting and on the importance of recycling and zero waste.

Nikhil Chinapa & Rohit Barker at Sin & Tonic





The launch of the Aston Martin Vantage F1 edition was another highlight of the week, and a looked forward to moment for motor lovers across India. So, it was celebrations galore at Sin & Tonic with Goutham M, the proud owner of this exclusive premium car. While the star of the show was the car itself in the classic Aston Martin Racing Green, we spotted quite a few celebrities, including the evening’s entertainers, the ‘OG’ DJs Nikhil Chinapa and Rohit Barker.