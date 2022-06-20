Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama serves tea and buns to people in queues at petrol station

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama is winning hearts on the internet. The former ICC match referee stepped out to serve tea and buns to those waiting in long queues at a petrol station around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo. Roshan shared a few pictures of him serving tea and buns on his social media handle.

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues, (sic),” Mahanama wrote on Twitter.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times. (sic),” he added.

For the last few months Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948. There have been long lines for fuel refilling since mid-February with crisis on the diesel supplies for thermal power generation.

The government of Sri Lanka has ordered employees to work from home to reduce the rush on public transport as the country struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis.

The economic crisis has also led to an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuels, toilet paper and even matches. For the last few months Sri Lankans are being forced to wait in lines for hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

Meanwhile, India has helped Sri Lanka with thousands of tonnes of diesel and petrol, apart from food and medical supplies, to help ease the acute fuel shortage in the debt-ridden island nation.