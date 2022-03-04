Paloma about town: Hop, shop, wine and dine!

With International Women’s Day around the corner, Chennai’s ladies have been super busy. This past weekend saw five different pop-ups across the city and it looks like the week ahead will be the same. I’m not as ambitious as I once used to be and decided that two would be a good number to try to attend in one day. I started off at Novotel Chamiers road for Funky Fish ‘Petit’, a mini version of their regular pop-up. By the time I strolled around, said hi to everyone (rookie mistake) and picked out my favourites, there was already a long queue that had magically appeared at the dressing rooms. After finalizing on a fun top from Aroka, I rushed off to my next venue, The Folly at Amethyst for the Creative Learning Fair. The brainchild of Moina Memon aka ‘Mommy Mojo’, the event drew its usual crowd with a range of interesting offerings. From art and crafts, to music and coding, there was something for every little one. I also managed to snag myself a cool bracelet while making short work of the offerings from Ricky’s cookies.

Paloma & Moina at The Folly, Amethyst

Renuka at Hyatt Regency Chennai





It was a five-day-long party at Dank this week with their ‘Anniversary Festival’, celebrating their second anniversary in style. I got to enjoy a special sit-down dinner by Chef Saby Gorai set to the tunes of violinist Shravan Shridhar. The weekend’s festivities also included an appearance by Bengaluru’s DJ Ivan, one of the ‘Originals’ from ‘back in the day’. Meanwhile, across town guests sat down to a specially curated Italian Wine Dinner presented by The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Wine expert Luca Bernardini guided them through a selection of wines from the beautiful Veneto and Puglia regions, while explaining their nuances and how they pair with food.

Aisvarrya at Dank

And the last stop on the list was the launch of Clearr, a new Dental and Multispeciality Clinic, where guests were invited to a wine and cheese evening. Doing the honours was Dr J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu. Post the formalities; everyone was given an extensive tour of the new space.