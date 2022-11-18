Paloma about town: Barcelona diaries, X'mas fun and canvasses a-calling!

Just a few weeks ago we were talking about travel, and how the skies (and borders) have finally opened up again. I had signed off, wishing for exciting travel and adventures and maybe I (using the word of the moment here) manifested something. I just got back from Barcelona on a work-meets-play trip and all I can say is — it’s been too long. I had forgotten all the hilarity that goes along with international travel, but that’s a story for another time. As for Barcelona, she was at her beautiful best. Despite it being ‘cold’ by Chennai standards, I was blessed with great weather. Going back to Spain after more than a decade, I did a mix of my old favourites and some new spots as well. And the revised date on the completion of the Sagrada Familia is now 2030, I was told by a local friend.

Paloma in Barcelona





I was also having some major FOMO side by side because back in Chennai, the Madras Art Weekend was on. An initiative by Upasana Asrani, this was a platform to promote art and bring together the art fraternity. As is the case these days, I followed all the happenings closely on social media, a line-up that included discussions and showcases of both art and fashion, at different venues across the city. Highlights included a panel discussion on Intersection of Art in the World of Design which took place at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and a showcase by BOBO Calcutta at The Folly, Amethyst. Everyone was excited to meet man of the hour, ‘Bobo’ Ayushman Mitra.

Cake mixing festvities at The Westin

Tania at the cake mixing at Grand Chennai by GRT





The rest of the week saw a few more doses of Christmas spirit with cake mixings, first at The Westin Chennai Velachery, steered by new executive chef Prakash Patil. We saw a mixed crowd including members of the Overseas Women’s Club. The next stop was at Grand Chennai by GRT where it was all about the ‘Silver Bells’ and a winter wonderland theme, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. Rounding out the sugary trail was the launch of The Baker Ninja at their new location in Besant Nagar. Fans of the brand turned up in droves to nibble on their signature macaroons and monster cookies. Niranjana was all smiles as she offered one treat after the next.

DJ Patty at Sekhmet





And paying Chennai a visit recently was DJ Patty Tiu, at Sekhmet. She took over the deck by doing some beat juggling, which caught the crowd by surprise. Her set had a little bit of everything from hip hop and house to trance.