Miss Sri Lanka pageant after-party at Staten Island in New York turns violent; video goes viral

The Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant, the first such event by the country held in New York’s Staten Island, reportedly ended in a brawl that had men and women resorting to physical violence against each other.

According to a video that is making its rounds on social media, the fight took place at the after-party of the pageant on Friday and shows men and women fighting with each other. However, it was not clear what triggered the clash, during which some property was also allegedly damaged.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party.pic.twitter.com/VIG09wgSPx — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party - video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

The after-party was attended by more than 300 guests, but none of the 14 contestants from the pageant were involved in the broil, according to media reports. Sources noted that multiple arrests were also made in connection with the brawl.

Staten Island was chosen as the venue for the pageant since several Sri Lankans migrated to Staten Island in the US. The event was conducted to collect funds and help Sri Lanka during “this difficult time,” according to the organisers. Reports mentioned that the funds raised through the pageant would be donated to a cancer hospital in the country.

This year, Angelia Gunasekara took home the crown and the title of Miss Sri Lanka New York.

Last year, the reigning Mrs Sri Lanka was arrested for snatching the crown from the head of her rival, claiming that she should “be disqualified as she was divorced.”