Aarppo to Urumboottu

First things first. Start the day off with the aarppo irro chant. Let there be some josh in the air!

And then, here goes the to-do list...

Flower play

It’s impossible to imagine an Onam without pookkalam or the vibrant flower carpets laid to welcome our dear Maveli. Most of us have appreciated the beautiful patterns, but how many have taken the effort to experiment with one?

Pookkalam-laying starts with Atham, when a single-layer ‘Athappoo’ is laid. As each day passes, more layers are added, and the pookkalam keeps getting bigger. Do try a whacky Thiruvonam pookkalam today.

“Pookalam used to be an intense festive affair at most households,” recalls historian M G Sasibhooshan. “Children would excitedly go out in search of flowers in the early hours. Arali, chembarathi, thumba, and mukkutti were a must. The flowers used have medicinal properties, and the pookkalam was a reminder that flowers are an integral part of human life.”

Central figure

On Thriuvonam, the presence of Thrikkakara Appan or Onathappan is important. Nowadays, cone-shaped earthen idols are available in the market. But there were times when these idols were made at home.

‘Appan’ here could be viewed as Lord Vamana or King Mahabali, based on one’s belief and choice.

“I remember my mother making these structures. We used to get mud from paddy fields. It is dried under the sun, and kneaded using a little water,” says Changampuzha Samskarika Kendra president P Prakash.

“To get the red tone, brick powder is added. Once the ‘dough’ is ready, we mould it into pyramid-like idol. One can use ready-made clay, too.”

As per tradition, Thrikkakara Appan is kept outside homes on Thiruvonam. In some places, a day after Thiruvonam, a ritual is practiced to bid farewell to Maveli.

“Geometrical patterns are made using rice flour, and the Thrikkakara Appan is placed at the centre,” says Kathakali singer Deepa Palanad. “From the pookkalam to the gate, thumba flowers would be spread.”

Prakash adds that, in some places, the idol is placed at the gate. “Ahead of Thiruvonam, pieces of the whole thumba plant — including its stem, leaves, and buds — are kept ready. This is spread all the way to the gate as part of bidding farewell to Maveli,” he explains.

This Onam, try getting some mud on your hands.

Dance away

Wearing Onakkodi received from the elderly of the house, groups of girls or women dance around the nilavilakku (lamp). The dance form is accompanied by songs on Lord Shiva and Parvati, called Thriuvathira paattu. Not all can master the graceful moves, agreed, but do try watching a performance and appreciate its intricacies.

Macho moves

Men, too, have their share of dance fun during Onam. Onakkali is popular in Thrissur district. “A team of mundu-clad men sometimes up to 70 members dances in circles. The peppy songs are mostly adapted from the Ramayana,” says Vinoj Nadana, a farmer who manages the Nadana dance troupe in Thrissur. “The steps would differ with the mood and rhythm of the songs.”

Time to gang up, guys!

Action thriller

Onathallu is a well-known traditional game. Also called kayyamkali, the game involves bare-handed ‘fighting’, and is pretty popular in the central Kerala and towards the north.There are rules, and the game is closely monitored by a referee, called ‘chathikaar’.

“One should only slap and that, too, only on arms. You can’t hit or kick, or strike other parts of the body. This is a fun game that is meant to showcase one’s strength, and not to injure the opponent,” explains Sasibhooshan.

Sounds too rough and tough? Try an Onam-special towel or pillow fight.

Belt it out

Throughout the Onam season, recital of Onapattu is a common, pleasing activity. Earlier, groups would visit houses and sing. “Onathappa kudavayara naale aanu thiruvonam, thiruvona kari enthanu chena tandum, cherupayarum... is a popular pick,” says Prakash. “Another one, of course, is poove poli poove.”

From toddlers to grandparents, anyone can croon them in tune with the Onam spirit. Learn at least one song today.

Thumbi trance

This is another fun game, which is popular in and around Thiruvananthapuram.

“In the evening, a child would be made to sit on the floor and his/her face would be covered with a mundu,” says Sasibhooshan.

“People would surround the child and sing the song that goes thumbi enthe thullathe, poo poranjittano...? There would be loud aarpooo irro cheers, and slowly the child would appear to be in trance, also known as urachil. They would shake the head and sway. I don’t think such games are played these days.”

Ready for some traditional trance?

Have a ball!

Onapanthu was once a celebrated game during the season. The ball is made with coconut husk wrapped in leather. “It’s smaller than football, and used to be made by cobblers,” says Sasibhooshan, adding that it is made with coconut palm leaves, too, for kids.

“Youngsters would get it done before Thiruvonam. At first, using hands the ball is passed to the opposite side, later legs and head can be used, and the opposite team has to defend the ball from crossing a line. It used to be serious sport. The winners would usually get a bunch of bananas, which is shared with the rival team.”

Common, go grab that ball!

Declare war

Vadamvali or tug-of-war is a must in Onam celebrations. A senior colleague is recuperating from a nasty catch in his back, courtesy grand celebrations at our office. And he seems quite proud about it! Well, that’s the Onam spirit.

“Besides display of strength, the game is important showcasing unity is strength,” says writer and media professional C Rahim. “Earlier, this was one of the games that breached social socio-religious barriers. People, irrespective of caste and creed, came together. Its a simple, but effective, way to foster team spirit.”

Don’t have a rope? Tie up two bedspreads and get started!

Feast for the ants

This one’s nice and sweet. Onam is an egalitarian festival, and it is paramount to ensure everyone around one is sated and happy. That includes insects and ants, too. In fact, urumboottu or feast for ants is held on a serious note, especially in Onattukara region of Alappuzha . “Sweet delights are kept outside houses for ants. It could be balls of rice powder mixed with sugar, or chunks of jaggery,” says writer C Rahim. “In some houses, especially traditional ones, a sweet rice flour paste is smeared on the walls or doors for lizards and cockroaches. The idea is that no living thing should be neglected during Onam.” That’s some sweet food for thought, right?