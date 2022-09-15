Paloma about town: Song, sweets and a dose of sparkle...

Another one of those ‘a little something for everyone’ type of weeks, with food, music, fashion and loads of festive shopping. It’s that pre-Diwali time of the year where you have the license to be upto pretty much anything. Want to buy that outfit? Want to eat that extra gulab jamun? Want to redecorate the house? Anything goes! I’ll start with the eating and go from there. I was thrilled to be invited to the launch of AkiMi’s Gourmet, at their first physical location (having wolfed down countless treats of theirs over the past couple of years). High tea is also my favourite type of ‘do’, coming in second even to Sunday brunch, and I enjoyed the opportunity to catch up with Akila and Midhila, the duo who make up ‘AkiMi’. I was plied with muffins and nut bars and their signature almond cake, at their dessert bar in Nungambakkam, and ate all of it with a big smile on my face. I may have even taken a few ‘to go’.

Anu Singh who will represent India at the Miss Aura International beauty pageant

in Turkey





Akshara with her doggo at Phoenix MarketCity

On the music front, Pub 24 celebrated their first anniversary, with a line-up to entice hard-core music lovers. The evening saw multiple sections, with everything from the classics to Tamil hits, putting the musicians front and centre. Everyone loved the Ilaiyaraaja segment, chiming in with loads of requests. Easy listening turned to dancing as the evening wore on. It was a similar vibe at Phoenix Market City at The Autumn Flea market, which included a live concert with TV personality Sivaangi and a pet-friendly flea market. It was a mix of artisanal products and homemade goodies, but most of the attention was on the pet grooming station and the many ‘doggos’ (and their celeb owners) who made an appearance. A fashion show was also part of the festivities.

Priya & Aishwarya at Wondr Diamonds





The week ended on a blingy note at Wondr Diamonds for the launch of their collection Chettinadu Box. Sounds like some sort of yummy treat, and the curated jewellery box certainly had some drool-worthy pieces. Starlet Priya Bhavani Shankar did the honours and we couldn’t take our eyes off her stunning necklace. Our final stop was at Crowne Plaza for a meet and greet with Anu Singh, the Chennai girl who will represent India at the Miss Aura International beauty pageant in Turkey. Having crossed paths with Anu several times both at red carpets and on the runway, I have complete confidence that she will do us proud.