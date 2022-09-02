Paloma about town: New watering holes, power blocking performers, and a new fashion address

Festive feels are in the air as the countdown to Diwali officially begins. We’re bracing ourselves for a crazy month ahead if this past week was any indication, with almost a launch a day. Celebrations were in full swing at Express Avenue where they were celebrating their 12th anniversary. The Retail Awards were the highlight along with reality show sensation, ‘Ultimate Striderz’, India’s first and only Powerblocking unit. Needless to say the crowd loved it judging by the few hundred boomerangs that were taken.

Paloma with power blocking performers

Shilpa & Janaki at Luz House





Next up, was a double launch by Vino Supraja at Luz House, with a new book What is Sustainable fashion and Purisai, her latest line inspired by Therukoothu. It was a power-packed evening with lots of different elements, including a traditional Therukoothu performance, a mini fashion showcase of the new collection and conversations on sustainable fashion. I was excited to get my hands on a copy of the book and am looking forward to diving right in. I also have my eye on a couple of pieces from the fun collection but that’s a conversation for another time. Some of the same faces were seen at the opening of Collage, one of Chennai’s OG fashion destinations, now in a new location at Rutland Gate. Fans of the brand loved the new space, and enjoyed catching up while trying on their favourite pieces.

Naina at Collage

Sudheshana & Deepasri at 101 Restobar



The week also saw the launch of Page 3 Luxury salon Velachery with GV Prakash doing the honours. The evening included a fun chat between CK Kumaravel and the young star, spanning his latest projects and styling preferences. He even showed off a new ‘do’ that the stylists whipped up right there at the launch. Day turned to night and party peeps were spoiled for choice with the opening of two new watering holes, 101 Restobar and Secret Story at Slate. Both events saw quite the crowd where by the end of the night there was barely any place no move, but no one really seemed to mind. Those of us that missed it had that all-familiar FOMO as the millennials and Gen Z found common ground and partied it up late into the night.