Paloma about town: Sequins, saris and a dash of sparkle

It felt like we went from zero to hundred this week, a whirlwind of food, fashion, tech and more, in what seemed like a bid to make up for lost time. A dizzying array of events and invites, but many of our social butterflies seemed up to the task. It was a full dose of glam at Tifara where Chaitanya Rao presented his collection, and I got to be one of his ‘golden girls’ in a stunning sequinned piece. I’ll let you dive into the details below, but a shout out to my fellow golden divas Rohini Rau and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan.



After that, it was food and more food at two separate events, first a tasting of Italian and Mediterranean delights by cloud kitchen Bussin, where we discussed the events of the months ahead between mouthfuls of hummus and pasta. Looks like we’re in for loads of festive pop-ups, in the lead-up to Diwali. The next stop was at Raintree’s Above Sea Level for the Lucknowi Food Festival, where we really indulged. We lost track of the number of kebabs we tried, with the dorra kebab adding some serious table side drama.

Aysha, Najila, Falak, Shenaz & Naushin at the studio launch

Debinita at the launch of designer Naushin Kiran’s studio





Later in the week, I made a quick stop at Rutland Gate for the launch of designer Naushin Kiran’s studio. As expected, the event was buzzing with Naushin’s loyal fans, excited about her new space, all lined up for pictures. Despite my promise of ‘popping in and out, just to say congrats’ I couldn’t resist a quick look at the new line, while we were plied with sweet treats. Meanwhile, across town the Wild Milan Pop Up was underway at The Folly, Amethyst. Everything from clothing and accessories to décor and skincare was on offer.

Sakshi at the Indian Awards

Parthiban at the Indian Awards





The week ended on the same note as it began, with some serious red carpet glam, at the Indian Awards 2022. We saw some killer looks as the starlets pulled out all the stops, fashion-wise. Sweeping gowns, sexy saris and loads of sparkle summed up the evening. Some of the gentlemen weren’t too far behind taking some sartorial risks versus what we’re used to seeing. A highlight of the evening was the award presented to the actor-director Parthiban and the crew for the film Shadow of the Night.