Paloma about town: Sand, surf and a touch of art

Sun, sand, surf and great vibes... it seemed like something out of a movie, but it pretty much summed up my weekend, which I spent at the Covelong Classic Surf, Music and Fitness Festival. Our favourite beachside event of the year was back after a two-year break and you can be sure we did not want to miss a second of it! It was honestly even better than I remembered. I nibbled my way through everything on offer over the course of the weekend — burgers, galouti kebabs, popsicles, local fried fish, cold coffee after cold coffee, after a point I lost track. At one point I even ran out of cash and a rather nice tender coconut water vendor on the beach, offered me one ‘on the house’. This is the great vibe I’m talking about. Despite the masses that had descended (the crowds at the concert stages had to be seen to be believed) everyone was there to have a good time. We also spotted some great outfits, both on the guys and the girls, with Gen Z really upping their fashion game. I also may have broken my ‘no shopping’ rule with some hand-woven baskets and other trinkets that I just could not resist. I won’t share my entire shopping haul, I’ll stop here. But I will say kudos to the entire team at Surf Turf for pulling off a fabulous event yet again.

Luma at a chess-themed fashion show

Rajneeta at Gallery Veda

Anita at the launch of Barrocco on OMR





Following the festival finale, this week also saw the finals of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Chess themed events continued, from special make-up looks, fashion shows and themed shoots. Naturals presented the ‘Checkmate look’ styled by OG make-up artist Zorain, which they unveiled at Sage and Lavender to bloggers, make-up enthusiasts and fans of the brand. It was a busy week for the influencers who were also spotted at the launch of Barrocco on OMR, a new hot spot for Asian street food and bubble tea. Doing the honours was content creator and mommy blogger Anita Chandhoke. The next stop was at Humming Room, KNK road, for the inauguration of Samhitha, an exhibition showcasing bridal and festive wear. The final stop was at Gallery Veda for Value Beyond 2.0 a group show curated by Sapna Kar and Rajneeta Kewalramani, featuring works of over 40 pan-Indian artists, across genres and media at ‘within reach’ prices.