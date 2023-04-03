Paloma about town: Wangs relaunches, a pet yoga session and a trip to an eco market!

Food, fashion and fun with furry friends, pretty much sums up this week, while also scoring me a few extra points for alliteration. Just last week I was talking about how Chennai’s foodies are spoilt for choice when it comes to places to eat and hang, and this week we got to add a few more places to the list. First up was the ultra-pretty Kraft, with the concept of retail dining. I was mighty curious, especially because those are two of my favourite things. The launch itself was a brief introduction of the space, menu and overall concept. Architect Anita Mohan whose brainchild it is, brings together a showcase of her wide range of creations, from furniture to home décor, complemented by global cuisine. Which means that we get to both eat and shop, while we hang. It was a true conflict, because on one side everyone got to chill and enjoy some board games and relax by the coffee bar. I thought, ah for once, we’ll stop looking at our phones and just enjoy those languorous summer afternoons. But then the visuals were so stunning that our hands kept reaching for those pictures. I’ll let you guess which side won in the end.

Abhi at the Eco Market

Sriram, Paloma & Farhana at the relaunch of Wangs





Next up was a different gear with a brand that evokes a serious sense of nostalgia — Wangs Kitchen. This week saw their relaunch with a new look and vibe, as we got to have the first look at their restaurant on TTK Road. All of the ’90s kids had stories to share about time spent at Wangs, while they were growing up, as well as celebrating milestones over the years. After taking a look around the space, we were excited about sampling the menu, all our old favourites as well as a few cool new additions. Our next stop was at the Eco Market by Earth Story, where it was a really fun vibe, with food, shopping and more. While it was hard to pick a favourite, I will say we especially loved ‘Sneha’s PopUp’ with food for dogs, including the famous canine sushi! No surprises then that it was a pet-friendly event, with quite a few ‘puppers’ in attendance. And speaking of our furry friends, this week also saw the PetXpo at YMCA grounds Nandanam. Conducted by Petcation, in partnership with Scooby’s Café and Petathon, the event showcased a range of pet related products and services. From food and training, to cafes and even ‘pawga’, there was loads on offer. There was even a pet adoption drive for shelter animals, conducted during the two-day expo. Rescued pups were included in uniquely designed yoga sessions, in an effort to find them loving homes.

Ashlie & Sharmila with their adorable pooch at the PetXpo

Krishna & Sujata at the launch of Truser



And adding that fashion element to our weekend was the launch of Truser — the newest trouser brand in town. We were invited to try on fun trousers and find our fit, over a few drinks. Sounded interesting. The Folly, Amethyst, wore a whole new look, with some seriously cool décor and display elements that we loved, showing us just how interesting trousers can be. Add to that, we were assisted by our own stylists, who were there to make sure we got just the right fit. From prints and linens, to good old-fashioned denims, there was something for everyone. We placed our orders and toasted the team. Here’s to finding your perfect pair. Cheers!