Bengaluru becomes highest spender on petcare, proving the city's undying love for paws

Bengaluru, long known as the city that houses magnificent trees is also home to the cutest furry friends. A long stroll at Cubbon Park on a fine Sunday morning and at least 10 Labradors on the way will shower you with licks and love.

These dogs and cats, sometimes dressed in sweaters and sometimes in the cutest sun hats, are pampered by their pet parents no less than a newborn. As per a recent survey, Bengaluru is one of the highest spenders in petcare. They want nothing but the best for their pets and they spend an average of INR 3,000 per month on taking care of their pets.

The data, collated by petcare startup Supertails, also revealed the spending patterns of pet parents in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which comes close to INR 1,500-3,000 per month.

Apart from the spending patterns, the report states that post the pandemic, with stray animals left on their own, pet adoption amongst the millennials (44%) and Gen Z (48%) has risen.

Other key findings by the pet-care startup:

73% pawrents from tier 2 and 3 cities find it difficult to access veterinary services online.

72% Gen-Z pawrents believe that online vet consultations should be made available.

67% pawrents feel there is a big gap in the petcare industry in terms of emergency consultation

