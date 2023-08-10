Paloma about town: Medley of music and flavour

I’ll start with a meme I came across which said — may the remaining five months of the year be the plot twist you’ve been waiting for. People are already making travel plans for 2024 with plans galore for Coldplay and Taylor Swift concerts. They are also paying what can only be described as crazy amounts for tickets. But that’s a conversation for another time.

Prachi at the Vimonisha exhibition

Rohini & Russell at the event by Doterra





Since we’re on the subject on concerts, let’s start this week’s recap with Full Moon Fever at Cocoa and Creme rooftop. Earth Moon and Desire, comprising of Prithvi, Keith Peters and Conrad, performed all the retro classics that we know and love. The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Queen, Sting and more. It was a hit across all age groups and it was great to see Gen Z vibing to retro music. The rest of the week gave us a real mix going from food to wellness and fashion.



Our next stop was at ITC Grand Chola for a preview of The Dehlnavi Trail, described as ‘a melting pot of flavours from the Capital’. We got to experience everything we love about the Delhi food scene, starting off with chaat, then kebabs, then, of course, iconic dishes like Mutton Nehari and Butter Chicken. The crowd saw a mix of influencers and industry peeps all making the best of the colourful décor for their ‘photo ops’. I may have taken more than a few pictures myself. And ending the evening, it was a tough choice between Gulab Jamun and Kulfi. Why choose, I did both.

Nina at the Kindness Awards





This week also included the Kindness Awards at Savera Hotel, marking the birth anniversary of the late A Vijaykumar Reddy. Remembering his compassion for animals, five individuals were honoured for their exemplary work in the field of animal welfare. The event also honoured Chinny Krishna, Co-Founder of Blue Cross of India with the Lifetime Achievement Award. We spotted a few of the same faces later that day at Hyatt Regency Chennai for the next edition of Vimonisha, The Festive Edit.



I spent a rather interesting Sunday afternoon at a special event by Doterra, which I was invited to by my friend Dr Rohini Rau (my go to person for all things health). The exclusive event allowed us to experience the power of essential oils and natural wellness. It was both a fun and learning experience as a few key members of Doterra took us through all the amazing properties of essential oils, and their practical uses in everyday life. From building immunity to better sleep quality to even battling major ailments.