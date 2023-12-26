All you need to know about New Year Eve restrictions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

As the people of this city gear up for festivities to celebrate the new year, Bengaluru Police on Tuesday announced strict measures, specially with respect to drunk driving and increased security across the city to maintain public order.

To avoid problems of large gatherings at significant areas in the city, such as, Brigade Road, Church Street, MG Road, Residency Road and St Marks Road, traffic has been restricted on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2024.

Restrictions have been imposed around Brigade Road, MG Road, Museum Road, Residency Road Cross and Rest House Road. No vehicular movement will be permitted other than police and vehicles of essential services between December 31, 8 pm to January 1, 1 pm.

All parties in the city, including the ones at hotels, clubs and pubs, will require to end by 1 am. Those places have also been asked to maintain records of customer details, including their names, age and phone numbers.

On Brigade Road, pedestrians will only be permitted to walk from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Those who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road Cross. Movement of vehicles on all flyovers (except the ones leading to the international airport) will be prohibited from December 31, 11 pm to January 1, 6 am to prevent accidents. Stringent actions are to be taken against those driving or riding recklessly, drunken driving, racing or causing any similar inconvenience to the public, according to the statement.

Also read: In Mexico, piñatas are not just child's play. They're a 400-year-old tradition

On the other hand, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, K Srinivas Reddy, issued several guidelines on the management of three-star and above hotels, bars, clubs, pubs and restaurants oncerning New Year Eve celebrations.

Those who are to conduct events up to 1 am should apply for a grant of permission to the undersigned at least 10 days in advance.

It is also being made compulsory for the organisers to install CCTV cameras with recording facilities at all the entry and exit points of the property, along with in parking spaces. They are also to provide adequate number of security guards to ensure maximum security.

If people are caught drunk-driving, their license can be suspended for three months and above or permanently if they are caught at night. Minors are not permitted to drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible. Silencers of two-wheelers should not be removed to avoid noise pollution. Speed driving, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under Sections 183 and 184 of the MV Act.

No minors are to be allowed at bars and pubs. The decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words are to be ensured by organisers, sound levels to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. They should also ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted more than the capacity.

Lastly, pubs are not allowed to serve alchohol beyound the hours permitted by the Excise Department. The management of pubs/bars are responsible to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely. Display and use of fireworks are also prohibited.

Also read: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 achieves UNESCO recognition and special prize for outstanding interiors