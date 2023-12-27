A countdown to fresh beginnings: Here are some New Year traditions from around the world

As the current year wraps up and a new one peeks around the corner, it’s that magical time when we gather with loved ones, embark on the countdown, and jot down our resolutions for the upcoming year. It’s a period filled with warmth, festive meals, and the joy of togetherness. Around the globe, diverse traditions unfold as people embrace the new year with open arms, bringing forth fresh enthusiasm and hope.

Watching the Ball Drop in the US: In the United States, the iconic tradition of watching the ball drop in Times Square originated in 1908, courtesy of New York Times owner Adolph Ochs. Designed to draw attention to the Times' headquarters, this spectacular event has become a widely followed tradition, captivating audiences every New Year's Eve.

Beach Celebrations in Brazil: While many of us usher in the new year bundled up against the winter chill, Brazil experiences a tropical celebration. Brazilians flock to the beach, feeling the sand beneath their feet and enjoying the company of their loved ones as they welcome the new year in a uniquely sunny style.

Eating Twelve Grapes in Spain: In Spain, a quirky yet fascinating tradition involves eating twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight, symbolising the twelve strikes of the clock. The catch? Devour all twelve grapes before the clock completes its midnight melody. This tradition is believed to ward off evils and usher in prosperity for the coming year.

Burning an Effigy in India: In India, a symbolic ritual unfolds as people create effigies of an old man and set them ablaze. This act represents the burning of negative emotions from the passing year, paving the way for a fresh start filled with enthusiasm and hope.

Eating Soba Noodles in Japan: In Japan, the tradition of consuming soba noodles on New Year's has deep roots dating back to the Kamakura period. Originating from a Buddhist temple that distributed noodles to the poor, this custom symbolises breaking away from the old year, savouring a warm bowl of soba noodles as a gesture of renewal.

As the days dwindle, these traditions from around the world showcase the diverse ways people bid farewell to the old and embrace the new with anticipation and joy.