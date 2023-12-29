The art of karigari: Preserving Indian textile traditions

The art of karigari is a testament to the skilled craftsmanship passed down through generations. Rooted in centuries-old techniques and deeply intertwined with cultural heritage, karigari is pivotal in preserving India's rich textile traditions.

Kabir Mehra, Co-Founder of Herringbone & Sui, Pangolin & Suigarh

At the heart of karigari lies the devotion to handloom, an age-old practice that has been an integral part of India's textile legacy. Men's fashion, with its rich tapestry of fabrics, is a canvas where handloom takes center stage. The meticulous hand-weaving process creates unique textures and patterns, turning each garment into a work of art. Whether it's the regal Banarasi silk or the earthy elegance of Khadi, handloom textiles showcase the artistry of karigari.

Embroidery is a hallmark of karigari, elevating fashion with its intricate detailing. Zardozi, a traditional form of metal embroidery, adds opulence to sherwanis and kurta-pajamas. Kantha work, originating from Bengal, brings a rustic charm to men's accessories. These embroidery techniques, meticulously executed by skilled artisans, not only enhance the aesthetics of the garments but also contribute to the narrative of preserving cultural identity.

Block printing and dyeing are traditional karigari methods that infuse character into fashion. Block-printed fabrics, adorned with geometric patterns or nature-inspired motifs, are a timeless choice for shirts and kurtas. Natural dyeing techniques using ingredients like indigo and turmeric not only add vibrant hues to fabrics but also embrace sustainable practices, aligning with the contemporary demand for eco-friendly fashion.

Karigari plays a pivotal role in reviving traditional textiles that were once on the verge of fading into obscurity. Fabrics like Khadi, once associated with simplicity, have undergone a renaissance in men's fashion. Designers are incorporating these textiles into contemporary silhouettes, marrying tradition with modernity. The revival of forgotten weaves and techniques ensures that the legacy of Indian textiles thrives in the 21st century.

The essence of karigari lies in the ability to create bespoke pieces that tell a story. In men's fashion, this translates to customisation and personalisation. From tailored garments with intricate embroidery to hand woven stoles that bear the mark of individuality, karigari allows men to express their unique style while contributing to the preservation of artisanal craftsmanship.

The transmission of karigari skills from one generation to the next is a cherished tradition that ensures the continuity of textile craftsmanship. Families of artisans pass down their expertise, nurturing a sense of pride and identity. In fashion, this intergenerational exchange manifests in garments that carry not just the weight of craftsmanship but also the stories of those who devoted their lives to perfecting the art.

Preserving karigari is not only about sustaining artistic traditions but also about uplifting the communities of artisans who breathe life into these textiles. Initiatives that support fair wages, ethical working conditions, and the empowerment of artisans are crucial for the longevity of karigari. By investing in these skilled craftsmen, men's fashion becomes a vehicle for positive change, fostering sustainable practices and social responsibility.

In conclusion, the art of karigari in fashion celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and identity. It is a journey that weaves together threads of tradition with the evolving demands of contemporary aesthetics. As we adorn ourselves in garments crafted with meticulous care, we become not just wearers of fashion but custodians of an artistic legacy that deserves to endure for generations to come. 'Karigari' is not merely an art form; it is a cultural heritage preserved stitch by stitch, creating a narrative that connects the past, present, and future of Indian fashion.